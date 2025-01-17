Left Menu

Main Accused in Malda TMC Worker Murder Arrested

The police have arrested Zakir Sheikh, the main accused in the murder of TMC worker Hasu Sheikh in West Bengal’s Malda district. The arrest followed a thorough investigation, including the use of drones and sniffer dogs. Zakir's involvement in a local territorial dispute is suspected to have motivated the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal police have successfully apprehended Zakir Sheikh, the primary suspect in the murder of TMC worker Hasu Sheikh earlier this week. Zakir was detained on Friday evening by officers near National Highway 34 in the vicinity of Yadupur, Malda district.

This development comes after an intensive investigation into the brutal killing that took place early Tuesday morning in the Mominpara Nayabasti area. Alongside Hasu Sheikh's murder, TMC leaders Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh were also attacked and severely injured, and they are currently receiving treatment at Malda Medical College.

Authorities, utilizing drones and sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches leading to Zakir Sheikh's capture. The suspect, a former TMC worker, allegedly orchestrated the attacks due to a territorial dispute. His arrest, confirmed by Malda SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav, has stirred political controversy regarding the law and order situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

