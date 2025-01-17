Left Menu

India's Key Political Moves and Economic Challenges

This briefing covers India's critical political updates and economic challenges. Highlights include Parliament's impending budget session, equity support for a steel plant, and conversations around US sanctions impacting the oil industry. Severe cold persists in North India, affecting daily life, while diplomatic and legal matters also take center stage.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:29 IST
India's Key Political Moves and Economic Challenges
In anticipation of India's forthcoming political and economic activities, several key developments were highlighted in New Delhi on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the strategic significance of a Rs 10,000 crore equity boost for Visakhapatnam's steel plant to bolster the nation's self-reliance, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1 amid the Budget Session scheduled from January 31 to April 4.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs is actively engaging with Washington to discuss the implications of new U.S. sanctions on Russia's energy sector, especially concerning Indian companies. In parallel, weather conditions continue to be harsh across northern regions of the country, with significant temperature drops reported in Himachal Pradesh.

