Owaisi Optimistic about AIMIM's Prospects in Bihar Elections

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:54 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), voiced optimism regarding his party's performance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This remark came during a visit to a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting in Delhi.

Delving into potential alliances, Owaisi prompted cautious anticipation, urging observers to 'wait and see.' Historically, AIMIM gained moderate success in the 2020 assembly elections, securing five out of twenty contested seats in Seemanchal, a region with significant Muslim demographics.

The party had allied with Mayawati's BSP and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP then. However, AIMIM faced challenges in 2022 when most of its elected MLAs defected to RJD. The party also failed to secure any seats in the last Lok Sabha polls, despite a strong showing by its state president in Kishanganj.

