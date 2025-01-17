Delhi Polls Heat Up: Congress and BJP Clash Over Election Manifestos

Former wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat criticized the BJP on Friday, accusing the party of duplicating schemes in their election manifesto. Phogat alleged that the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly elections copied initiatives previously promised by the Congress and ridiculed some of the party's welfare promises as unrealistic.

Phogat particularly targeted the BJP's promises of financial assistance for women and discounted food prices, accusing the party of not having original ideas. Meanwhile, the BJP unveiled their manifesto, pledging significant welfare amendments, including healthcare improvements and financial aid for women, aiming at inclusive growth in Delhi.

As election day on February 5 approaches, a fierce political contest unfolds in Delhi. The Congress announced the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' to support unemployed youth, while the BJP and AAP continue to clash over their respective past performances and future promises, setting the stage for an intense three-way battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)