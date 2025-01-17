Left Menu

Positive Prospects for Lebanon's New Government Formation

Nawaf Salam, Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate, assured that the formation of a new government is progressing positively. Despite not securing support from Shi'ite parties Hezbollah and Amal, Salam has gained majority backing. The discussions to form the government, typically prolonged by sectarian negotiations, show optimistic signs this time.

  • Lebanon

Nawaf Salam, the newly designated Prime Minister of Lebanon, expressed optimism on Friday regarding the swift formation of a new government, highlighting a positive atmosphere among stakeholders discussing its composition.

Salam, nominated on Monday by a legislative majority, did not receive support from Shi'ite parties Hezbollah and Amal, led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Nevertheless, he indicated a favorable climate following discussions with President Joseph Aoun, who was recently elected by parliament.

Despite desires from Hezbollah and Amal for Prime Minister Najib Mikati to remain, most lawmakers favored Salam, a former International Court of Justice president. Government formation in Lebanon often involves complex negotiations among sectarian factions over cabinet roles, but current talks are promising.

