Antony Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell: A Call for Continuity and Resilience
Outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the incoming Trump administration to continue with key foreign policy initiatives established during President Joe Biden's tenure. Blinken emphasized maintaining alliances and focusing on global security, while cautioning about potential policy shifts under new leadership.
- Country:
- United States
In an exclusive interview on his final day as Secretary of State, Antony Blinken expressed hopes that the incoming Trump administration will sustain critical foreign policy efforts initiated under President Joe Biden, including Middle East peace and Ukraine's sovereignty.
Blinken highlighted concerns that these policies might be reversed, noting the importance of continuity, especially in response to global crises that diverted focus from the Indo-Pacific region.
As he bid farewell to staff, Blinken acknowledged their resilience amidst challenges like Afghanistan and Ukraine, urging them to persist in their diplomatic mission despite impending changes under Trump's potentially different State Department approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector
Gifts of Diplomacy: The High Cost of Foreign Relations
IAEA Raises Concerns Over Risks to Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Amid Energy Infrastructure Attacks
European Diplomacy in Damascus: A New Chapter for Syria?
Drone Warfare: Russia's Overnight Assault on Ukraine