Adams Meets Trump: Bridging New York's Partisan Divide

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams characterized his meeting with Republican President-elect Donald Trump in Florida as "productive," discussing federal support to enhance New York City's economy and residents' quality of life.

Although the mayor is facing federal corruption charges, the conversation did not address his legal issues. Adams emphasized prioritizing the city over politics, urging collaboration with Trump irrespective of party differences.

The discussions included potential federal investments in New York's infrastructure and strategies to stimulate manufacturing jobs, particularly focusing on the Bronx. Adams has proactively sought Trump's partnership on immigration and other vital issues since before Trump's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)