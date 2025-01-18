Trump's Grand Return: Celebrations and Controversies

Donald Trump is poised to make a grand return to Washington this Saturday for his second inauguration as president, four years after leaving the capital following the Capitol attack incited by his supporters.

The inauguration, a blend of Washington's pomp and Trump's unique style, will include a fireworks display at a luxury golf property and a lineup of prominent guests, including tech magnates and business elites. With harsh Arctic air predicted, several events, including the swearing-in, will be moved indoors.

As Trump prepares to assume office, protests are set to take place, though they are expected to be less pronounced than during his first term. The 'People's March' will focus on broader social issues rather than just opposition to Trump, reflecting a shift in the nation's political landscape.

