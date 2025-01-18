Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kejriwal's Nomination in New Delhi

BJP's Sanket Gupta challenges AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's nomination papers in New Delhi, citing discrepancies in income declarations and voter registration. Gupta demands the Election Commission reject Kejriwal's candidacy. This development sets the stage for a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

18-01-2025
In a striking development ahead of the New Delhi assembly elections, Sanket Gupta, the authorized representative for BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, has formally raised objections against the nomination of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Gupta urged the Election Commission to reject Kejriwal's nomination on grounds of allegedly defective affidavits and misleading information.

Gupta's letter to the Returning Officer highlighted supposed discrepancies in Kejriwal's declared income for the years 2019 through 2023, pointing out discrepancies with the basic and additional salaries provided to ministers in Delhi. According to Gupta, the income figures Kejriwal reported were significantly understated.

Adding to the list of objections, Gupta claimed Kejriwal holds a registered vote in Ghaziabad and omitted details of criminal cases against him. These allegations come as New Delhi prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. In response, Kejriwal defended his administration's track record and welfare initiatives, asserting bipartisan benefits on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

