Sealdah Court Verdict: Justice at the Crossroads in RG Kar Case

As the Sealdah Court prepares to deliver its verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, public and political figures debate whether justice will truly be served. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses the TMC government of mishandling the case and protecting those involved, while public outrage continues to mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:52 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sealdah Court is poised to announce its verdict in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has publicly declared that the ultimate judgment on justice will rest with the public and protesting doctors, who believe multiple individuals were complicit in the crime.

Poonawalla leveled serious allegations against the ruling TMC government, accusing it of deliberately destroying evidence and prioritizing the protection of the hospital principal over justice for the victim. He sharply criticized the government's and police's approach toward the victim, suggesting a systemic failure to uphold justice.

In a scathing assessment, Poonawalla highlighted the government's apparent focus on shielding the accused rather than administering punishment. He noted that some TMC party leaders allegedly threatened protesting doctors and revealed that a TMC MP resigned in response to the state government's perceived failures, underscoring growing discontent with Mamata Banerjee's administration.

The RG Kar case, involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor discovered on August 9 in a hospital seminar room, has sparked widespread protests and public outcry in West Bengal. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested following the incident. The case remains a crucible of political and social tension, with demands for stringent penalties resounding throughout the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

