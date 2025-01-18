Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Nationwide Caste Census in Opposition to Bihar's Survey
Rahul Gandhi argues for a nationwide caste census, criticizing Bihar's recent survey as deceptive. He accuses BJP and RSS of neglecting marginalized communities and undermining the Constitution. Gandhi asserts that understanding caste participation is crucial for equitable development and calls for a higher cap on reservations.
Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, has openly criticized the recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar state government, led by Nitish Kumar. Gandhi describes the survey as a mere ploy to deceive the public and emphasizes his party's call for a comprehensive caste census across India.
During the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Bapu Sabhagar, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of disregarding marginalized groups and undermining the Constitution. He argued that a genuine caste census is essential to understand the participation levels of OBCs, Dalits, and workers in bureaucracy and other sectors.
Gandhi also addressed the issue of the current 50 percent reservation cap for SCs, STs, and OBCs, stating it is insufficient. He committed to pushing for an increased cap to benefit the majority. Additionally, he criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's views on independence, claiming they conflict with constitutional principles.
