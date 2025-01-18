Kejriwal's Campaign Rocked by Alleged Stone-Pelting Incident

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, faced a turbulent campaigning day in New Delhi on Saturday when his vehicle was allegedly pelted with stones, a claim made by his party.

An AAP spokesperson pointed fingers at supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party's local candidate, Parvesh Verma, accusing them of attacking Kejriwal during his election tour.

The police, however, denied any stone-throwing incident, suggesting instead that demonstrators with black flags were dispersed swiftly. A video capturing Kejriwal inside a vehicle, with police managing the crowd and path, has since circulated.

