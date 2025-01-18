Kejriwal's Campaign Rocked by Alleged Stone-Pelting Incident
During campaigning in New Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked with stones, according to the party. The police claimed no stones were thrown, though protestors with black flags were present. A video shows Kejriwal in his vehicle as police clear the path.
Updated: 18-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:28 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, faced a turbulent campaigning day in New Delhi on Saturday when his vehicle was allegedly pelted with stones, a claim made by his party.
An AAP spokesperson pointed fingers at supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party's local candidate, Parvesh Verma, accusing them of attacking Kejriwal during his election tour.
The police, however, denied any stone-throwing incident, suggesting instead that demonstrators with black flags were dispersed swiftly. A video capturing Kejriwal inside a vehicle, with police managing the crowd and path, has since circulated.
