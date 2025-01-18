Indira Bhawan: A New Dawn for Congress Party
The Congress party officially inaugurated its new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, located at 9A Kotla Road, marking a significant shift from its long-term base at Akbar Road. The establishment highlights the party's historical journey and aims to strengthen its role as a vigilant opposition in India.
The Congress party has inaugurated its new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, signifying a departure from its historical Akbar Road base after 47 years. The new five-story building, located at 9A Kotla Road, offers a pictorial journey through the party's 139-year-old history.
Designed by Hafeez Contractor, it showcases key moments from India's freedom struggle and Congress's governance triumphs. Notably, it includes photographs of leaders who have quit and critiqued the party, underscoring its inclusive record-keeping.
The facility, built at Rs 200-225 crore, includes a library named after the late Manmohan Singh, and emphasizes democratic dialogue with cutting-edge infrastructure. As Congress adapts to a modern political landscape, Indira Bhawan symbolizes both its legacy and future ambitions.
