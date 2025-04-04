Marathon Rajya Sabha Session Makes Legislative History

The Rajya Sabha embarked on a historic legislative session on Thursday, marking its longest sitting ever. Convened at 11 am, the House continued its deliberations until 4:02 am the following day, surpassing its previous lengthy sittings, such as the one in 1981 for the Essential Services Maintenance Bill.

One of the key achievements of the session was the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill aims to boost transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, while also modernizing outdated systems. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed the session's unity and its contributions to strengthening India's legislative journey.

The Rajya Sabha has previously engaged in lengthy debates on significant issues, yet this session stands as a milestone for its duration and collaborative spirit, setting a benchmark for democratic processes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)