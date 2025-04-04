Left Menu

Marathon Rajya Sabha Session Makes Legislative History

In a historic session on April 3, 2025, the Rajya Sabha held its longest sitting, lasting until 4:02 am, to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. This landmark session was marked by unity and determination, further enhancing transparency in Waqf property management and setting democratic standards for legislative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST
Marathon Rajya Sabha Session Makes Legislative History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha embarked on a historic legislative session on Thursday, marking its longest sitting ever. Convened at 11 am, the House continued its deliberations until 4:02 am the following day, surpassing its previous lengthy sittings, such as the one in 1981 for the Essential Services Maintenance Bill.

One of the key achievements of the session was the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill aims to boost transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, while also modernizing outdated systems. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed the session's unity and its contributions to strengthening India's legislative journey.

The Rajya Sabha has previously engaged in lengthy debates on significant issues, yet this session stands as a milestone for its duration and collaborative spirit, setting a benchmark for democratic processes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025