Constitutional Clash: Rahul Gandhi's Charge Against Modi

In a fiery address during the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harboring intentions to discard the Constitution, following a lackluster performance in the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP.

Gandhi mimicked Modi, portraying the Prime Minister's alleged desire to 'throw away' the Constitution before relenting under pressure due to an underwhelming parliamentary victory.

The Congress leader linked the Constitution to India's progressive thinkers, critiquing Modi amid concerns over reservations among marginalized communities, as voiced by leaders like Ali Anwar and Bhagirath Manjhi, who emphasized societal priorities.

