Rahul Gandhi Criticizes RSS Chief's Independence Day Remarks

In a sharp critique, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has taken issue with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial statement about India's Independence Day. During an event in Patna, Gandhi claimed Bhagwat's remarks challenge the very foundations of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan,' Gandhi accused Bhagwat of attempting to erase the ideologies of Indian stalwarts like BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi from the country's institutions. Gandhi firmly advocated for the widespread adoption of constitutional values, comparing it to the ubiquitous flow of the Ganges River.

The Congress MP also criticized the perceived concentration of wealth among a select few, questioning where such a provision exists in the Constitution. He expressed concern over the diminishing power of elected representatives, particularly among BJP MPs from marginalized communities, who feel politically constrained. This discourse arises amid ongoing protests by Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)