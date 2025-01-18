Left Menu

Election Chaos: AAP and BJP Clash Intensifies in Delhi

The political tensions between AAP and BJP escalate as both parties exchange accusations following an alleged stone attack on Arvind Kejriwal's car. AAP blames BJP, while BJP counters with claims of vehicular aggression by Kejriwal's team, adding to the heated atmosphere ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST
AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deadlock between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has intensified, with each side launching fervent accusations. AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged on Saturday that 'BJP's goons' targeted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car with stones.

During a press conference, Kakkar announced that Arvind Kejriwal faced stone-throwing attacks while campaigning in the New Delhi Vidhan Sabha. She accused BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, suggesting his dismay stemmed from the public's continued support for Kejriwal, despite BJP's financial and unscrupulous efforts. Kakkar urged the Election Commission of India to address the issue immediately, questioning its commitment to a peaceful election process.

AAP released a video on their official social media handles, purportedly showing the attack. In retaliation, BJP's Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal's vehicle of injuring a BJP worker. Verma claimed that the incident caused severe harm to the worker, leading to his hospitalization. As accusations fly, Delhi gears up for a fierce electoral contest on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

