Congress Launches 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit staged a protest march demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for derogatory remarks against B R Ambedkar. The rally is part of a national campaign to uphold democracy and the Constitution, amid claims the BJP is destabilizing the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:46 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress held the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' on Saturday, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah resign over derogatory language regarding B R Ambedkar. Party leaders fervently called for preserving democracy and the Constitution amidst claims of BJP's divisive tactics.

Gathering at Gandhi Chowk in Satwari, hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters rallied toward Ambedkar Chowk in protest. The demonstration is part of a national effort to counteract perceived threats to democratic values and constitutional integrity.

Senior Congress leader Bharat Singh Solanki, leading the rally, decried the government's policies as divisive. Other Congress figures emphasized their commitment to defending the Constitution and standing against what they see as an erosion of respect for national heroes and freedom fighters.

