Ajay Maken Opposes Congress-AAP Alliance in Delhi

Ajay Maken, a Congress leader, advocates against an alliance with AAP in Delhi, expressing personal views that past support for AAP has strengthened the BJP. He reflects on Delhi's political relevance, highlighting the need for a robust Congress to counter BJP at a national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST
Ajay Maken, a key leader within the Congress party, has voiced his opposition to any potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Speaking at a press conference at the Congress's new headquarters, Maken emphasized that his remarks represent his personal views. He argues that the Congress's previous support of AAP had detrimental effects, leading to the BJP's strengthened position in the capital.

Maken insists that a strong Congress is essential to effectively challenge the BJP at the national level. He reiterated his belief that AAP's prominence in Delhi indirectly bolsters the BJP's power. Reflecting on past elections, Maken stated that when Congress governed Delhi, they succeeded in thwarting the BJP's rise to power at the center, a scenario reversed under AAP's rule.

In contrast, he notes how AAP's governance since assuming power has coincided with the BJP winning all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi. Maken criticized AAP's decision to contest all assembly seats in Haryana independently, despite previous discussions about forming an alliance. His remarks underline the strategic significance of Delhi in national politics, further criticizing how AAP's current strategy aligns with BJP's rise in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

