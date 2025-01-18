Rahul Gandhi Calls Out Bihar Caste Census; JDU Fires Back
Rahul Gandhi criticized the Bihar caste census as 'fake,' prompting strong responses from JDU leaders, highlighting past Congress inactions. They accused Gandhi of hypocrisy, while he attacked the BJP for sidelining backward communities and RSS for downplaying historic figures. The Bihar census occurred under a coalition led by Nitish Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared as Rahul Gandhi labeled the Bihar caste census as 'fake.' JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Prasad quickly hit back, urging Gandhi to account for Congress's 55-year tenure and their efforts on reservations and cast census.
Gandhi's call for a nationwide caste census drew criticism from Union Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who accused him of promoting 'fakeness' while questioning Congress's silence when allied with JDU's past demands for a similar census.
Addressing a rally, Gandhi reiterated a push for caste census policies and critiqued BJP for diluting backward community power, shifting it to corporate elites and RSS. He also rebutted RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial remarks on India's independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tai Ahom Community Amplifies Cry for Scheduled Tribe Status amidst Cultural Preservation Initiatives in Assam
Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra: Forged Alliances and Development Initiatives
Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Growth Agenda: 72 Projects and a Controversial Backdrop
Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuver: A Mistaken Alliance
Karnataka's Commitment: Internal Reservations for Scheduled Castes