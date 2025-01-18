Rahul Gandhi Calls Out Bihar Caste Census; JDU Fires Back

Tensions flared as Rahul Gandhi labeled the Bihar caste census as 'fake.' JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Prasad quickly hit back, urging Gandhi to account for Congress's 55-year tenure and their efforts on reservations and cast census.

Gandhi's call for a nationwide caste census drew criticism from Union Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who accused him of promoting 'fakeness' while questioning Congress's silence when allied with JDU's past demands for a similar census.

Addressing a rally, Gandhi reiterated a push for caste census policies and critiqued BJP for diluting backward community power, shifting it to corporate elites and RSS. He also rebutted RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial remarks on India's independence.

