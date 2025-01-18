Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Challenges 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, criticized the BJP's proposal for simultaneous elections, fearing it could lead to a single-party rule and undermine India's federal structure. He and other political figures, including Kapil Sibal and N Ram, warned against the potential centralization of power and its impact on democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has voiced strong opposition against the BJP-led central government's push for simultaneous elections. He alleged that the plan, dubbed 'one nation, one election,' aims to centralize power and enforce a single political, cultural, and linguistic order across India.

At a state conference of the DMK legal wing, Stalin urged democratic forces and BJP allies to reject the proposal, warning it would pave the way for a unitary regime, potentially allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wield excessive authority. Senior figures, including Kapil Sibal, echoed these concerns, highlighting the threat to India's federal structure.

Critics argue that this initiative could effectively erase states' autonomy, reducing them to mere union territories. N Ram emphasized viewing this move as part of broader 'Hindutva authoritarianism,' which jeopardizes India's cultural diversity and democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

