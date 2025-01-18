Left Menu

ED Seizes Property in MUDA Case: BJP Slams Congress

The Enforcement Directorate attached 142 properties worth over Rs 300 crore in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case, sparking a war of words between the BJP and Congress. The BJP accused the Congress of corruption while the Congress insisted that legal procedures are being followed.

Updated: 18-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:04 IST
BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) seizure of 142 immovable properties valued at over Rs 300 crore in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla criticized the Congress, describing it as synonymous with corruption. Despite the accusations, Siddaramaiah has not offered his resignation. Shukla highlighted that, even though the Congress has not held power at the central government for 11 years, allegations of corruption persist at the state level.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the enforcement agencies function independently, stating, "Nobody is above the law." He reaffirmed the commitment of agencies to perform their duties without bias.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge maintained that the ongoing investigations were in accordance with legal procedures, refuting claims of obstruction from the state government. "Whatever is happening is as per law," he said, emphasizing the Chief Minister's stance on non-interference with investigations.

The ED's Bangalore Zonal Office conducted the attachments under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, acting on a First Information Report lodged by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore concerning Siddaramaiah and others.

Allegations include Siddaramaiah leveraging his political clout to secure 14 compensation sites for his wife BM Parvathi, ascribed to the acquisition of land by MUDA, valued at Rs 56 Crore approximately, under potentially unscrupulous circumstances.

