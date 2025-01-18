Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Empowered to Lead RJD into Bihar Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appointed Tejashwi Yadav to make key strategic decisions for the party ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Empowered by a resolution at the national executive meeting, Yadav aims to strengthen the party organization, focusing on membership drives and organizational elections, with aspirations to develop Bihar.

  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has empowered Tejashwi Yadav to steer the party's strategic course as Bihar's assembly elections loom on the horizon. The decision came from the party's national executive committee meeting, authorizing Yadav to handle key internal matters, including party tickets, and other electoral strategies.

Addressing reporters, Yadav expressed gratitude for the responsibility placed on him and vowed to fulfill the expectations of party leaders. He emphasized the importance of a robust party organization to win elections and promised to create a vision for a prosperous Bihar, inclusive of all sections of society.

Yadav vocally criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on women's fashion, urging him to remember his responsibility as chief minister. He declared party organizational elections as a priority and announced a party convention on July 5 following the elections, affirming the RJD's commitment to winning the upcoming polls.

