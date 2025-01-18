Left Menu

Alka Lamba Criticizes AAP-BJP Feud, Pledges Homes Under Congress Rule

Congress leader Alka Lamba criticized AAP and BJP for their ongoing disputes ahead of Delhi polls, emphasizing Congress's focus on development and housing for the homeless. Lamba promised that a Congress government would ensure no citizen remains homeless, highlighting public anger against both AAP and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:28 IST
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Alka Lamba launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, condemning their perpetual quarrels as the Delhi elections draw near. Instead, Lamba announced, Congress remains steadfast in addressing development topics.

Lamba, who is the Congress candidate from Kalkaji, was visiting a camp for the homeless when she described the complicated situation for many citizens, largely due to what she termed as government failures. She assured voters that a Congress administration would prioritize shelter and that homelessness would become a thing of the past.

Amidst this political turbulence, she expressed the public's frustration with prominent figures like Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that a change was inevitable. Currently, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from the same constituency. Simultaneously, AAP accused BJP supporters of attacking their leader while BJP accused AAP of vehicular misconduct as tensions ahead of the February 5 polls intensify. The vote counting is scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

