Controversy Erupts Over Sisodia's Education Loan Amid Election Battle

The BJP has raised questions regarding a Rs 1.5 crore education loan taken by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, suggesting potential financial discrepancies. The loan, part of an election affidavit, was intended for Sisodia's son's education abroad, with funds sourced from private individuals.

In a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, noted that three individuals contributed to the loan and urged for a deeper investigation into its origins. AAP responded by accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, highlighting that their candidate, Parvesh Verma, has substantial liabilities.

The controversy emerges in the backdrop of the Delhi assembly elections, with AAP challenging the BJP on its transparency. As partisan tensions rise, the identity of loan contributors and its context amid the Excise Policy scandal remain under scrutiny.

