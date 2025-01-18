Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sisodia's Education Loan Amid Election Battle

The BJP questioned AAP leader Manish Sisodia's Rs 1.5 crore education loan for his son's abroad studies, alleging suspicious sources. AAP countered by spotlighting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's Rs 63 crore liabilities. Tensions rise as identities of loan contributors and the loan's timing are probed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sisodia's Education Loan Amid Election Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has raised questions regarding a Rs 1.5 crore education loan taken by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, suggesting potential financial discrepancies. The loan, part of an election affidavit, was intended for Sisodia's son's education abroad, with funds sourced from private individuals.

In a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, noted that three individuals contributed to the loan and urged for a deeper investigation into its origins. AAP responded by accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, highlighting that their candidate, Parvesh Verma, has substantial liabilities.

The controversy emerges in the backdrop of the Delhi assembly elections, with AAP challenging the BJP on its transparency. As partisan tensions rise, the identity of loan contributors and its context amid the Excise Policy scandal remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025