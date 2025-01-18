Controversial Conviction Sparks Political Uproar in West Bengal

The conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College has ignited political debate across West Bengal. The verdict, handed down by a Kolkata court 162 days after the crime, drew mixed reactions from various political parties.

The BJP, while welcoming the conviction, called for a deeper investigation into possible conspiracies. Leading figures in the party, including Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, voiced concerns over the alleged involvement of others and evidence tampering during initial police investigations.

The ruling TMC demanded the death penalty for Roy, stressing the need for a strong deterrent against such crimes. They criticized opposition parties for politicizing the incident and defended the swift action taken by Kolkata Police. Meanwhile, opposition parties like Congress and CPI(M) expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation and conviction, demanding further accountability from influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)