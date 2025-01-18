Left Menu

Political tension rises in New Delhi as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of intentionally injuring BJP supporters with a vehicle. The AAP counters these claims by alleging that BJP members attacked Kejriwal's car during election campaigning. The contentious New Delhi Assembly seat election sees heated competition among AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:22 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as Allegations of Violence Emerge in New Delhi Campaigning
BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma at the Lady Hardinge Medical College.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events during the New Delhi assembly election campaign, tensions have flared between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accused AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of ordering his driver to deliberately hit supporters with his car, injuring several individuals, including a local youth named Rohit.

The allegations were strongly denied by AAP, who, in turn, accused BJP supporters of attacking Kejriwal's vehicle. AAP released a video purportedly showing a stone being hurled at Kejriwal's car, claiming the incident was orchestrated by BJP goons to impede Kejriwal's campaign.

Amidst these accusations and counter-accusations, the political scenario in Delhi remains charged, with voting set for February 5. The incident underscores the intense rivalry in the New Delhi Assembly seat, where a triangular battle is expected between the ruling AAP, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

