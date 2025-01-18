Left Menu

PM Modi Prepares Nation for First 2025 'Mann ki Baat' Broadcast

In a special broadcast on January 19, PM Narendra Modi is set to deliver the first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2025, ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The program, usually held on the last Sunday of the month, will spotlight citizens' contributions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:45 IST
PM Modi Prepares Nation for First 2025 'Mann ki Baat' Broadcast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to deliver his inaugural 2025 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, scheduled for January 19, shifting from its typical last-Sunday slot to accommodate Republic Day festivities. The event invites citizens to tune in and partake in discussions on societal strength and collective national efforts.

This installment of the radio programme, which was launched in October 2014, continues the tradition of engaging with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, youth, and the elderly. PM Modi encourages citizens to participate by sharing ideas on themes like water conservation and women's empowerment.

Reflecting on the previous year's final episode, PM Modi emphasized the enduring values of India's Constitution, which marks its 75th anniversary of implementation on January 26. Modi introduced http://constitution75.com, a platform for the public to engage with the Constitution, underscoring its role as a guiding force for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025