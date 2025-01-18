PM Modi Prepares Nation for First 2025 'Mann ki Baat' Broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to deliver his inaugural 2025 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, scheduled for January 19, shifting from its typical last-Sunday slot to accommodate Republic Day festivities. The event invites citizens to tune in and partake in discussions on societal strength and collective national efforts.

This installment of the radio programme, which was launched in October 2014, continues the tradition of engaging with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, youth, and the elderly. PM Modi encourages citizens to participate by sharing ideas on themes like water conservation and women's empowerment.

Reflecting on the previous year's final episode, PM Modi emphasized the enduring values of India's Constitution, which marks its 75th anniversary of implementation on January 26. Modi introduced http://constitution75.com, a platform for the public to engage with the Constitution, underscoring its role as a guiding force for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)