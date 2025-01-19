Iran Reveals Underground Missile Base Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has unveiled a clandestine naval missile base situated underground at an unspecified location in the Gulf, as reported by state television on Saturday. This disclosure, occurring shortly before Donald Trump's anticipated second term, coincides with expected escalations in tensions with Washington.

The base, demonstrated during military exercises, hosts vessels with capabilities for long-range missile launches, said Revolutionary Guards chief General Hossein Salami during a visit. Salami assured Iranians of their youth's ability to face adversaries at sea honorably.

The facility, nested 500 meters beneath the surface, features tunnels filled with Taregh-class radar-evading speedboats, equipped to launch cruise missiles. These developments underscore Iran's stance on its ballistic missile program as a critical defense and deterrent mechanism against U.S. and Israeli threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)