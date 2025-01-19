Left Menu

Trump's Inauguration Reimagined Amidst Historic Cold

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated amidst freezing weather, requiring the event to move indoors. Trump will attend a rally, golf club event, and inaugural ceremonies with his family, despite challenges in seating and weather. Executive orders are anticipated post-inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 04:21 IST
Donald Trump

In an unexpected twist, freezing temperatures have forced President-elect Donald Trump to alter inauguration plans, moving the ceremony indoors at the Capitol Rotunda. The shift marks the first indoor inauguration since Reagan in 1985.

Trump, 78, is set to attend several events with his family, including a Saturday rally at his Sterling, Virginia golf club, amid a weekend of festivities celebrating his return to power. However, a limited number of guests are expected to witness the inauguration firsthand due to venue constraints.

Upon assuming office, Trump plans to issue executive orders focusing on migration and energy, following a tumultuous first term that saw a refusal to attend Joe Biden's inauguration. His supporters' attack on the Capitol two weeks prior remains a fresh memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

