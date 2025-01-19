Maharashtra's New Guardian Ministers: A Political Shuffle

The Maharashtra government has released a new list of guardian ministers, sparking political debate. Notably absent from the list is NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies minister Dhananjay Munde, whose exclusion has raised eyebrows given his previous role as guardian minister of Beed district.

With the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition, significant reshuffling has occurred, placing key figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in pivotal district roles. Fadnavis, handling the Home department, is now the guardian of the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while Pawar will oversee Beed and Pune, his home district.

Tensions have risen following controversies, including the murder case involving Munde's associate, Walmik Karad. Despite calls for Munde's resignation, Ajit Pawar maintained support for him. This reshuffling represents a strategic move in Maharashtra's evolving political landscape.

