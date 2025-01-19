Maharashtra's New Guardian Ministers: A Political Shuffle
The Maharashtra government announced a list of guardian ministers, excluding NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, amidst the recent formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. Political figures, such as Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have been allotted districts based on their strongholds and political circumstances.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has released a new list of guardian ministers, sparking political debate. Notably absent from the list is NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies minister Dhananjay Munde, whose exclusion has raised eyebrows given his previous role as guardian minister of Beed district.
With the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition, significant reshuffling has occurred, placing key figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in pivotal district roles. Fadnavis, handling the Home department, is now the guardian of the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while Pawar will oversee Beed and Pune, his home district.
Tensions have risen following controversies, including the murder case involving Munde's associate, Walmik Karad. Despite calls for Munde's resignation, Ajit Pawar maintained support for him. This reshuffling represents a strategic move in Maharashtra's evolving political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Defends Shiv Sena's Praise for Maharashtra CM
Shinde Hails 2024 Assembly Poll as a Victory for Shiv Sena
Turmoil in Shiv Sena: Rajan Salvi Voices Discontent
Political Battle: BJP vs. Shiv Sena on Ministerial Expenditures
Beed sarpanch murder: Leaders meet Maharashtra guv for removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet