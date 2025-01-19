Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Power Struggles and Guardian Minister Allocations
Jayant Patil of Maharashtra NCP (SP) states Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chose guardian role in Beed district due to complex issues post-sarpanch murder. Criticism surrounds previous guardian minister Dhananjay Munde. Allegations of law-order failure rise amidst political maneuvering in district responsibilities.
- Country:
- India
In a political maneuver steeped in complexity, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been allocated the role of guardian minister for Beed district. The decision comes amid allegations and controversies following the murder of a local sarpanch, raising speculations about its impact on the local political landscape.
Ministers in Maharashtra are tasked with overseeing one or more districts, and Pawar's appointment to Beed, in addition to his home district of Pune, has been met with varied reactions. Some critics argue against the reshuffling, while Patil advised the public to focus on the ministers' performance instead of their appointments.
The controversy deepened as Dhananjay Munde, the previous guardian minister for Beed and an associate arrested in the sarpanch's murder case, faced criticism without being asked to resign. Meanwhile, discussions around law enforcement inefficacy and political pressures within the state continue to simmer, as noted by Patil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP MLA Calls for Minister's Ouster Amid Murder Probe
Beed Murder Sparks Political Firestorm: NCP vs. BJP Duel
Beed sarpanch murder: Leaders meet Maharashtra guv for removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet
NCP's Bhujbal Defends Munde Amidst Political Turmoil
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.