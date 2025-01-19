Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Power Struggles and Guardian Minister Allocations

In a political maneuver steeped in complexity, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been allocated the role of guardian minister for Beed district. The decision comes amid allegations and controversies following the murder of a local sarpanch, raising speculations about its impact on the local political landscape.

Ministers in Maharashtra are tasked with overseeing one or more districts, and Pawar's appointment to Beed, in addition to his home district of Pune, has been met with varied reactions. Some critics argue against the reshuffling, while Patil advised the public to focus on the ministers' performance instead of their appointments.

The controversy deepened as Dhananjay Munde, the previous guardian minister for Beed and an associate arrested in the sarpanch's murder case, faced criticism without being asked to resign. Meanwhile, discussions around law enforcement inefficacy and political pressures within the state continue to simmer, as noted by Patil.

