Left Menu

Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Power Struggles and Guardian Minister Allocations

Jayant Patil of Maharashtra NCP (SP) states Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chose guardian role in Beed district due to complex issues post-sarpanch murder. Criticism surrounds previous guardian minister Dhananjay Munde. Allegations of law-order failure rise amidst political maneuvering in district responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:07 IST
Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Power Struggles and Guardian Minister Allocations
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a political maneuver steeped in complexity, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been allocated the role of guardian minister for Beed district. The decision comes amid allegations and controversies following the murder of a local sarpanch, raising speculations about its impact on the local political landscape.

Ministers in Maharashtra are tasked with overseeing one or more districts, and Pawar's appointment to Beed, in addition to his home district of Pune, has been met with varied reactions. Some critics argue against the reshuffling, while Patil advised the public to focus on the ministers' performance instead of their appointments.

The controversy deepened as Dhananjay Munde, the previous guardian minister for Beed and an associate arrested in the sarpanch's murder case, faced criticism without being asked to resign. Meanwhile, discussions around law enforcement inefficacy and political pressures within the state continue to simmer, as noted by Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025