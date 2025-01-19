Political Turmoil: Dhananjay Munde at the NCP Conclave

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz as Minister Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy over a sarpanch's murder in Beed district, made a notable appearance on Sunday at the Nationalist Congress Party's conclave. His unexpected arrival followed his absence from the gathering's first day.

The scandal intensified with the arrest of Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, in connection to an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Opposition forces and local BJP leaders are vigorously advocating for Munde's resignation from the state cabinet.

In a critical development, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stood by Munde, stating that any decision on his political future will be based on irrefutable evidence. Meanwhile, Munde's name was conspicuously absent from the latest roster of guardian ministers released by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)