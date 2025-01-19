Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Dhananjay Munde at the NCP Conclave

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde faces political backlash over a sarpanch's murder in Beed district. Despite skipping the initial day of the NCP conclave, Munde arrived on Sunday amidst demands for his resignation. NCP leader Ajit Pawar defends Munde, awaiting concrete evidence before taking action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:41 IST
Political Turmoil: Dhananjay Munde at the NCP Conclave
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz as Minister Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy over a sarpanch's murder in Beed district, made a notable appearance on Sunday at the Nationalist Congress Party's conclave. His unexpected arrival followed his absence from the gathering's first day.

The scandal intensified with the arrest of Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, in connection to an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Opposition forces and local BJP leaders are vigorously advocating for Munde's resignation from the state cabinet.

In a critical development, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stood by Munde, stating that any decision on his political future will be based on irrefutable evidence. Meanwhile, Munde's name was conspicuously absent from the latest roster of guardian ministers released by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025