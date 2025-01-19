Political Turmoil: Dhananjay Munde at the NCP Conclave
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde faces political backlash over a sarpanch's murder in Beed district. Despite skipping the initial day of the NCP conclave, Munde arrived on Sunday amidst demands for his resignation. NCP leader Ajit Pawar defends Munde, awaiting concrete evidence before taking action.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz as Minister Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy over a sarpanch's murder in Beed district, made a notable appearance on Sunday at the Nationalist Congress Party's conclave. His unexpected arrival followed his absence from the gathering's first day.
The scandal intensified with the arrest of Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, in connection to an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Opposition forces and local BJP leaders are vigorously advocating for Munde's resignation from the state cabinet.
In a critical development, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stood by Munde, stating that any decision on his political future will be based on irrefutable evidence. Meanwhile, Munde's name was conspicuously absent from the latest roster of guardian ministers released by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of False Claims Amid Intensifying Delhi Election Campaign
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel, Sparking Political Controversy
Kejriwal Challenges BJP-Congress 'Covert Alliance' Amid Delhi Polls
BJP Criticizes AAP's Financial Management in Delhi
BJP Unveils Candidate Lineup for Crucial Delhi Assembly Elections