JD(U) Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Census Controversy

The Janata Dal (United) has launched a scathing critique on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of double standards concerning the caste census. The party claims that Gandhi remained silent when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broached the subject during INDIA bloc meetings.

Eleven echoes the sentiment of JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha, who criticized Gandhi's recent remarks dismissing Bihar's caste survey as a sham. This comes despite the Congress being part of the coalition government in Bihar during the survey's execution and publication.

Jha underscored that Kumar pioneered comprehensive caste enumeration and questioned why the Congress government in Karnataka has yet to disclose its census results. He urged Gandhi to clarify whether Bihar's survey misrepresented any caste figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)