JD(U) Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Census Controversy
The Janata Dal (United) criticized Rahul Gandhi for inconsistency regarding the caste census, pointing out his silence on the matter in meetings with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. They also questioned Congress's delay in releasing Karnataka's caste data, following Gandhi's claim that Bihar's survey was flawed.
- Country:
- India
The Janata Dal (United) has launched a scathing critique on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of double standards concerning the caste census. The party claims that Gandhi remained silent when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broached the subject during INDIA bloc meetings.
Eleven echoes the sentiment of JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha, who criticized Gandhi's recent remarks dismissing Bihar's caste survey as a sham. This comes despite the Congress being part of the coalition government in Bihar during the survey's execution and publication.
Jha underscored that Kumar pioneered comprehensive caste enumeration and questioned why the Congress government in Karnataka has yet to disclose its census results. He urged Gandhi to clarify whether Bihar's survey misrepresented any caste figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cattle Clash: Karnataka's Goshala Controversy
BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government for 15% KSRTC Bus Fare Hike
Plaster Ceiling Collapse Injures Four Children in Karnataka
Contractor's Tragic End Sparks Political Firestorm in Karnataka
Karnataka Political Storm: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Contractor's Suicide