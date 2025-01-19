Ceasefire Delayed Amid Standoff Over Hostage Release in Gaza
A planned ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has been delayed as Israel accuses Hamas of not fulfilling its obligation to provide the names of hostages. The ceasefire, facilitated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, aims to end the 15-month conflict, with ongoing efforts to mediate between the two parties.
The much-anticipated ceasefire in the Gaza Strip faces a delay after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas has failed to deliver the names of hostages due for release.
With the deadline for the ceasefire's commencement having already passed, Israeli forces continue their operations, putting the agreement in jeopardy. Despite the setback, mediators remain hopeful that the agreement will proceed.
In the meantime, Israel conducted a special operation, recovering the body of a soldier killed in a previous conflict. Amid these developments, Palestinians in Khan Younis were seen celebrating the prospect of peace, albeit delayed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
