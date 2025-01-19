Ceasefire Delayed Amid Standoff Over Hostage Release in Gaza

The much-anticipated ceasefire in the Gaza Strip faces a delay after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas has failed to deliver the names of hostages due for release.

With the deadline for the ceasefire's commencement having already passed, Israeli forces continue their operations, putting the agreement in jeopardy. Despite the setback, mediators remain hopeful that the agreement will proceed.

In the meantime, Israel conducted a special operation, recovering the body of a soldier killed in a previous conflict. Amid these developments, Palestinians in Khan Younis were seen celebrating the prospect of peace, albeit delayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)