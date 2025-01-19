Rising Star Nara Lokesh: A Potential Deputy CM in the Making?

Momentum is building within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the elevation of Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to the Deputy Chief Minister position. Currently handling the portfolios of Human Resources Development and IT, Lokesh's potential rise has sparked widespread discussion among party leaders.

The TDP's internal demand for Lokesh's promotion comes on the heels of a successful membership drive led by him, boasting an addition of one crore members. Party cadre, as noted by Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, are eager to see him as Deputy CM, viewing it as a step towards future leadership within the party.

However, considerations regarding existing Deputy CM and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan's stance remain, with the final verdict resting exclusively with CM Chandrababu Naidu. A senior TDP leader raised concerns over balancing coalition dynamics, while others underscored Lokesh's readiness to woo investments and youth confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)