Dhananjay Munde's Arjuna Stance Amid Political Storm

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is embroiled in a political storm, drawing myths from the Mahabharata to assert his position amid opposition attacks. His use of mythological imagery highlights his resilience, likening himself to Arjuna to deflect criticism over a sarpanch's murder case.

The minister's close aide has been arrested on extortion charges linked to the case, leading to increased calls for Munde's resignation from various leadership circles, including those within the ruling alliance. The political tension underscores the complex interplay of intra-party dynamics in Maharashtra.

The murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which has sparked widespread protests, also raises sensitive community issues, with Munde lamenting the media trial and social media trolling contributing to a charged atmosphere. The case underscores longstanding disputes between Maratha and Vanjari communities over quota demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)