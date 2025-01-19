Left Menu

Breaking Truce: Israeli Strike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in at least eight casualties after a ceasefire was delayed. The strike occurred in Khan Younis, two hours after the truce was set to begin, due to Hamas's delay in naming the hostages for release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of at least eight individuals, following a delay in a planned ceasefire. The strike took place in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday.

The attack occurred approximately two hours after the truce was meant to be in effect. Nasser Hospital confirmed the casualties from the strike.

Israeli authorities accused Hamas of postponing the truce by delaying the release of hostage names, which were eventually published two hours past the expected ceasefire start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

