Breaking Truce: Israeli Strike in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in at least eight casualties after a ceasefire was delayed. The strike occurred in Khan Younis, two hours after the truce was set to begin, due to Hamas's delay in naming the hostages for release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST
An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of at least eight individuals, following a delay in a planned ceasefire. The strike took place in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday.
The attack occurred approximately two hours after the truce was meant to be in effect. Nasser Hospital confirmed the casualties from the strike.
Israeli authorities accused Hamas of postponing the truce by delaying the release of hostage names, which were eventually published two hours past the expected ceasefire start.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes
Bridge Collapse in Sikkim Halts Traffic, No Casualties
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Destruction and Diplomacy: Latest Developments in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Hamas Considers Hostage-Exchange Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks