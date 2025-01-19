Breaking Truce: Israeli Strike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of at least eight individuals, following a delay in a planned ceasefire. The strike took place in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday.

The attack occurred approximately two hours after the truce was meant to be in effect. Nasser Hospital confirmed the casualties from the strike.

Israeli authorities accused Hamas of postponing the truce by delaying the release of hostage names, which were eventually published two hours past the expected ceasefire start.

