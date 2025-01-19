Delhi Police Blocks AAP's 'Unbreakable' Documentary Screening

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi Police of thwarting their efforts to screen a documentary titled 'Unbreakable,' focusing on the arrests of party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Police have not yet commented on AAP's allegations. They previously mentioned that the party hadn't sought permission, and screenings were prohibited due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for upcoming elections.

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, voiced frustration over the denied permission at a press event intended to feature the documentary. He questioned the decision, given no election campaigning was planned.

