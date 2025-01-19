Delhi Police Blocks AAP's 'Unbreakable' Documentary Screening
The Aam Aadmi Party accused Delhi Police of obstructing their attempt to screen 'Unbreakable,' a documentary on the arrests of AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. AAP claims no permission was given due to Model Code of Conduct during elections, raising questions among party members.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi Police of thwarting their efforts to screen a documentary titled 'Unbreakable,' focusing on the arrests of party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
Police have not yet commented on AAP's allegations. They previously mentioned that the party hadn't sought permission, and screenings were prohibited due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for upcoming elections.
Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, voiced frustration over the denied permission at a press event intended to feature the documentary. He questioned the decision, given no election campaigning was planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inside the Enigma: Melania Trump Documentary Unveiled
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh protest at PM's residence, blocked from enteringry
Sanjay Singh's Court Proceedings Halted: Charges Deferred
MP Sanjay Singh Agrees to Temporary Silence in Goa Defamation Case
AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Massive Vote-Buying Scandal