Controversy Over Exclusion in AAP's Priest Scheme
Congress leader Udit Raj criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for excluding Valmiki and Ravidas temple priests from a new honorarium scheme for religious leaders. Raj labeled Kejriwal as 'anti-Dalit,' citing failures in fulfilling past promises to Dalits. Protests are planned against AAP over the issue.
Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of being 'anti-Dalit' for not including Valmiki and Ravidas temple priests in a new financial scheme for religious leaders.
Raj highlighted that AAP's proposed 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', which promises Rs 18,000 monthly to religious priests, excluded certain communities. He criticized Kejriwal's past promises, including a failure to appoint a Dalit deputy chief minister in Punjab.
Protests against AAP by Valmiki and Ravidas temple representatives are scheduled at Jantar Mantar to demand inclusion in the scheme. The controversy arises as Delhi Assembly elections near, scheduled for February 5.
