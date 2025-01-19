Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes AAP's Unkept Promises in Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party for failing to fulfill promises in Punjab while focusing on Delhi elections. He highlights issues like drug overdoses, law and order, brain drain, and AAP's excise policy, urging the party to address problems in Punjab first.

Union Minister Criticizes AAP's Unkept Promises in Punjab
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for neglecting their responsibilities in Punjab while gearing up for election promises in Delhi, where assembly polls are imminent.

During a press conference, Bittu pointed out AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's failure to deliver on crucial commitments in Punjab, such as providing Rs 1,000 per month to women and curbing drug issues, with the state witnessing 144 drug-related deaths in 2023.

The Minister raised alarm over rising crime rates and the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala, blaming the AAP for deteriorating conditions in Punjab, including contributing to brain drain and rising alcoholism linked to Delhi's liquor policy.

