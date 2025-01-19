Left Menu

Turmoil in Israeli Politics: Ben-Gvir's Resignation and Its Impact

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, resigned over the Gaza ceasefire deal, citing disagreements with its terms. His exit weakens Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, posing potential threats to his parliamentary majority. Ben-Gvir's controversial past and hardline views have made him a polarizing figure in Israeli politics.

Israel's politics faced a jolt as Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right national security minister, resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet. Ben-Gvir's move came in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal, highlighting divisions within the government.

Despite his resignation, the ceasefire remains intact, but the departure signals potential instability for Netanyahu's coalition. If more right-wing lawmakers follow Ben-Gvir's lead, the prime minister risks losing his majority, possibly prompting early elections.

Ben-Gvir's contentious stance stems from his past as an ultranationalist leader, which has seen him transformed into a significant force in Israeli politics. Known for his hardline views and media-savvy approach, Ben-Gvir's actions and opinions continue to polarize the political landscape.

