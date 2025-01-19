Rajnath Singh Labels PoK as 'Crown Jewel of India'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as indispensable to Jammu and Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of facilitating terrorism. He also highlighted India's emergence as a digital economy, crediting PM Modi's leadership, and encouraged youth to explore India's historical achievements.
In a statement reflecting India's stance on Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the 'crown jewel of India' and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir remains incomplete without it. Singh accused Pakistan of fostering terrorism in the region.
During his visit to Nizamuddinpur village in Jaunpur district, Singh highlighted the need for dismantling terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, warning of consequences if neglected. Criticizing Pakistani leadership, he condemned their anti-India statements, emphasizing oppression faced by their citizens.
Singh further extolled India's digital transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing its top global position in 5G usage and substantial start-up growth. He urged the youth to explore India's illustrious history, marking its accomplishments in various domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
