Political Tensions Erupt in Israeli Government

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to resign from the coalition government if the war against Hamas in Gaza is halted. This follows National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's resignation in protest against a cabinet-approved ceasefire agreement.

Finance Minister
  Country:
  Israel

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a stern ultimatum on Sunday, threatening to resign from the coalition government if military actions against Hamas in Gaza were suspended.

Smotrich, leader of the nationalist Religious Zionism party, is a key figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. His statement underscores the fragile nature of the current political alliance.

The tension escalated after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with several party members, resigned following the cabinet's decision to implement a ceasefire agreement. This development highlights internal divisions over the handling of the conflict.

