Political Tensions Erupt in Israeli Government

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a stern ultimatum on Sunday, threatening to resign from the coalition government if military actions against Hamas in Gaza were suspended.

Smotrich, leader of the nationalist Religious Zionism party, is a key figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. His statement underscores the fragile nature of the current political alliance.

The tension escalated after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with several party members, resigned following the cabinet's decision to implement a ceasefire agreement. This development highlights internal divisions over the handling of the conflict.

