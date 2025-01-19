Brewery Battle Brews Controversy in Kerala

Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has accused opposition parties of using protests against the newly sanctioned brewery project in Palakkad for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh criticized the opposition's alleged pattern of opposing development projects, citing past opposition to initiatives like the national highway and K-Rail.

Concerns about water scarcity persist, with local bodies like Elappully panchayat planning urgent meetings to address the potential impact on the community's water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)