Brewery Battle Brews Controversy in Kerala
Kerala's Excise Minister, M B Rajesh, defends the government's decision to approve a brewery in Palakkad amid opposition protests. Allegations of political motivations, transparency issues, and water scarcity concerns dominate the debate, prompting assurances and scrutiny from local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:50 IST
Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has accused opposition parties of using protests against the newly sanctioned brewery project in Palakkad for political gain.
Speaking to reporters, Rajesh criticized the opposition's alleged pattern of opposing development projects, citing past opposition to initiatives like the national highway and K-Rail.
Concerns about water scarcity persist, with local bodies like Elappully panchayat planning urgent meetings to address the potential impact on the community's water resources.
