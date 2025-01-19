Turkey's Pivotal Influence in Post-Assad Syria
Following the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Turkey has become a vital power broker in Syria, with significant diplomatic, economic, and military influence. The country aims to leverage this to strengthen trade, cooperation, and address national security concerns related to Kurdish groups along its border.
Turkey has surfaced as a key player in the reshaping of Syria's future after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, which concluded a brutal five-decade family rule. Positioned as a NATO member, Turkey now wields substantial influence over Syria's diplomatic, economic, and military matters.
With its long border with Syria, Turkey was a primary supporter of Syrian rebels during the extended conflict, hosting approximately 3 million refugees and becoming a crucial entry point for aid. The fall of Assad's regime provides Ankara a strategic opening to address border threats from Kurdish militants.
Turkey seeks to strengthen ties with Syria's new leadership for mutual benefits in trade and defense, while managing the persistent Kurdish threat. Ongoing talks aim to stabilize the region, with Turkey pushing for the disbandment of Kurdish forces and potential military integration into Syria's defense infrastructure.
