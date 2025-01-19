Simultaneous Elections: A Path to Progress?

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday highlighted the critical role of the 'one nation, one election' initiative for India's future development. Kovind argued that frequent elections hinder economic growth and disrupt development projects.

Addressing a gathering organized by Divya Prem Seva Mission, he pointed to Election Commission statistics showing that triennial elections cost the nation approximately Rs 5-7 lakh crore. He emphasized that simultaneous elections could eliminate this financial burden.

Kovind, who previously led a panel on this issue, underlined that coordinating national, state, and local elections would conserve resources and expedite progress. He was supported by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and retired Supreme Court judge Justice Vineet Saran, who both agreed on the economic and developmental benefits.

