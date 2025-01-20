Trump's TikTok Triumph: Revival Amid U.S.-China Tensions
TikTok is reinstating its services in the U.S. after efforts by President-elect Trump. The app's shutdown sparked debates over national security and U.S.-China relations. Trump seeks a 50% ownership in a joint venture. This move reverses his 2020 stance on banning the app due to data concerns.
In a surprising move, TikTok announced the restoration of its services for U.S. users, following President-elect Donald Trump's assurance of reviving the app's access. "Thanks to President Trump's intervention, TikTok is back," declared the platform in a communication sent to its American users.
The temporary shutdown of TikTok over the weekend, citing national security concerns and its connection to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, had caused a stir across the country. While the app begins returning online, Trump indicated a potential future deal, aiming for a 50% U.S. ownership in a joint venture.
This decision marks a significant reversal from Trump's previous attempts to ban TikTok, reflecting the app's influence on young voters and its economic impact. However, the resolution to keep TikTok active raises questions on U.S.-China relations and political maneuvers ahead of Trump's new term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
