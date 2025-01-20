Tulsi Gabbard Nominated as Director of National Intelligence
Stacy Dixon was appointed by the Trump transition team as the acting director of national intelligence while Tulsi Gabbard awaits Senate confirmation for the position. Dixon has been serving as the principal deputy of national intelligence since August 2021. The Senate hearing for Gabbard has not yet been scheduled.
Stacy Dixon has been selected by the Trump transition team to temporarily serve as the acting director of national intelligence, according to sources cited by Politico. Dixon, who has held the position of principal deputy of national intelligence since August 2021, steps into this interim role during a crucial transition period.
Meanwhile, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated by Trump to become the director of national intelligence. This position, however, requires Senate confirmation, and the Senate has yet to schedule a hearing to approve Gabbard's appointment.
The political climate adds an extra layer of complexity to the confirmation process, particularly given Gabbard's past affiliations. The intelligence community awaits a timely resolution to this leadership uncertainty.
