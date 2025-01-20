Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Nominated as Director of National Intelligence

Stacy Dixon was appointed by the Trump transition team as the acting director of national intelligence while Tulsi Gabbard awaits Senate confirmation for the position. Dixon has been serving as the principal deputy of national intelligence since August 2021. The Senate hearing for Gabbard has not yet been scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 04:29 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Nominated as Director of National Intelligence
  • Country:
  • United States

Stacy Dixon has been selected by the Trump transition team to temporarily serve as the acting director of national intelligence, according to sources cited by Politico. Dixon, who has held the position of principal deputy of national intelligence since August 2021, steps into this interim role during a crucial transition period.

Meanwhile, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated by Trump to become the director of national intelligence. This position, however, requires Senate confirmation, and the Senate has yet to schedule a hearing to approve Gabbard's appointment.

The political climate adds an extra layer of complexity to the confirmation process, particularly given Gabbard's past affiliations. The intelligence community awaits a timely resolution to this leadership uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025