Tulsi Gabbard Nominated as Director of National Intelligence

Stacy Dixon has been selected by the Trump transition team to temporarily serve as the acting director of national intelligence, according to sources cited by Politico. Dixon, who has held the position of principal deputy of national intelligence since August 2021, steps into this interim role during a crucial transition period.

Meanwhile, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated by Trump to become the director of national intelligence. This position, however, requires Senate confirmation, and the Senate has yet to schedule a hearing to approve Gabbard's appointment.

The political climate adds an extra layer of complexity to the confirmation process, particularly given Gabbard's past affiliations. The intelligence community awaits a timely resolution to this leadership uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)