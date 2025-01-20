Trump's Iron Dome: A Shield for America

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to order the military to initiate the construction of a U.S.-manufactured 'Iron Dome' missile defense shield. This initiative is set to commence following his inauguration as president.

Trump's proposal aligns with the broader Republican Party platform from the recent election, emphasizing a 'force field'-like system to protect national security. The term 'Iron Dome' is notably reminiscent of the missile defense system currently utilized by Israel.

This announcement reinforces Trump's commitment to enhancing U.S. defensive capabilities while promoting American manufacturing and industry.

