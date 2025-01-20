Trump's Iron Dome: A Shield for America
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to direct the military to construct a U.S.-made 'Iron Dome' missile defense shield. This state-of-the-art defense system reflects Trump's election promises and mirrors Israel's own missile defense system of the same name, aiming for enhanced national security.
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to order the military to initiate the construction of a U.S.-manufactured 'Iron Dome' missile defense shield. This initiative is set to commence following his inauguration as president.
Trump's proposal aligns with the broader Republican Party platform from the recent election, emphasizing a 'force field'-like system to protect national security. The term 'Iron Dome' is notably reminiscent of the missile defense system currently utilized by Israel.
This announcement reinforces Trump's commitment to enhancing U.S. defensive capabilities while promoting American manufacturing and industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Escalate, Ceasefire Hopes Revived Amid Rising Gaza Toll
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Israel to Invest Billions in Gaza Region Revitalization
Israel Plans New Transportation Terminals in Northern Districts
Israel Assists Ex-Soldier Amidst War Crime Allegations